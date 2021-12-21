NextDAO Price Down 4% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $373,782.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,229,885,922 coins and its circulating supply is 2,189,653,813 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

