Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Down 12.5%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 2,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

