NFT Alley Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,669.23 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $78,669.23 and $38,414.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

