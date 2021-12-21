Nimiq Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $39.33 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.43 or 0.08188515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00316980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.75 or 0.00894536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00072091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00386096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00254471 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,336,503,473 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,253,473 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

