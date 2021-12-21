Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Noir has a total market capitalization of $272,370.44 and $457.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00254022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.86 or 0.00490163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,440,883 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.