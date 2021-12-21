Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.39 or 0.00035862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $716.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,377 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

