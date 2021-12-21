Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,226,547 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.03% of IDEX worth $489,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

