Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,245,116 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 6.43% of Chart Industries worth $459,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.