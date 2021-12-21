Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,756,772 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 6.87% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $312,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

