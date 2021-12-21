Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 913,274 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.91% of Kimberly-Clark worth $415,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

