Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Netflix worth $380,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $593.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

