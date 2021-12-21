Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.53% of Amdocs worth $453,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

