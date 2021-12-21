Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,447 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Eli Lilly and worth $308,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

