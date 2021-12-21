Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.16% of Prudential Financial worth $477,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.