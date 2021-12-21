Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,977,355 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.92% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $460,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.