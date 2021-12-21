Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 264,279 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.41% of Target worth $464,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

