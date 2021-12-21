Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,689,476 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 11.94% of Sensient Technologies worth $470,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 114,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,268 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.