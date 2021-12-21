Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,741,926 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $256,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

