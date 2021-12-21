Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,081,506 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.18% of WestRock worth $300,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

