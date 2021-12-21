Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,171,371 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 7.09% of Hexcel worth $357,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

