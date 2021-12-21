Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,940,377 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.73% of Weyerhaeuser worth $477,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

