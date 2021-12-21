Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,603 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $288,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

