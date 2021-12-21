Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.90% of Hilton Worldwide worth $336,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 245.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

