Nordea Investment Management AB Has $277.89 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.00% of Skyworks Solutions worth $277,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

SWKS stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

