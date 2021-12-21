Nordea Investment Management AB Has $286.70 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.35% of Allegion worth $286,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.