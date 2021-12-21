Nordea Investment Management AB Has $289.47 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,864,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Infosys worth $289,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

