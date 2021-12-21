Nordea Investment Management AB Has $295.61 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.65% of TE Connectivity worth $295,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

