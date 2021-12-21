Nordea Investment Management AB Has $330.03 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.61% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $330,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

