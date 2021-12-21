Nordea Investment Management AB Has $355.49 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.26% of Yandex worth $355,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.29. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

