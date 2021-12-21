Nordea Investment Management AB Has $377.66 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.86% of Entergy worth $377,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

