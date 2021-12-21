Nordea Investment Management AB Has $404 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.14% of Hershey worth $403,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

