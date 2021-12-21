Nordea Investment Management AB Has $408.93 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.23% of Teradyne worth $408,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of TER opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

