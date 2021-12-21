Nordea Investment Management AB Has $451 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of McDonald’s worth $451,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $261.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

