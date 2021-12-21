Nordea Investment Management AB Has $491.02 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $491,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $418,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 79.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

