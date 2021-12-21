Nordea Investment Management AB Has $491.42 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of ServiceNow worth $491,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $605.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $661.57 and a 200 day moving average of $614.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.