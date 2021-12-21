Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.40% of LKQ worth $511,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

