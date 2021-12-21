Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.74% of Dollar General worth $370,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day moving average is $221.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

