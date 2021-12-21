Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,493,776 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.68% of AGCO worth $351,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

AGCO stock opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.20. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

