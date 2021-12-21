Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,610,854 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.93% of Texas Roadhouse worth $318,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

