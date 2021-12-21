Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,435,717 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.73% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $475,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

