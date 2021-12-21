Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 553,565 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,565 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.52% of Johnson Controls International worth $263,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.