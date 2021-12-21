Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 585,980 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.73% of Fortinet worth $347,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

FTNT stock opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

