Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 752,787 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.33% of Tractor Supply worth $313,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $238.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.