Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.69. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

