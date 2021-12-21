Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

