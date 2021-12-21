Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 10,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Northern Vertex Mining from C$3.60 to C$2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

