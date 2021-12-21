Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Head to Head Review

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BNCCORP and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 32.57% 24.83% 2.80% Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.10 $44.61 million $8.71 4.34 Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.03 $74.85 million $1.25 10.83

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

