Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

