Novacoin Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $529,104.34 and $1,144.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,105.73 or 0.98810687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00031335 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.65 or 0.01642500 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

