Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,588. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

